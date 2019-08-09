Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XOG. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 888,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 3,909,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,144,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $7,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

