Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAY. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

