Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. 35,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,817,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,681,000 after buying an additional 169,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,267,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 196,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,176,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.