Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given a $67.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a sell rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 809,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

