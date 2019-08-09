ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ExOne in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Get ExOne alerts:

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 17.29%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of ExOne stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.92. 609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.46. ExOne has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

In other news, Director Roger William Thiltgen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExOne by 6.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,304,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 133,363 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 32,447.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 706,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 87.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.