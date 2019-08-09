Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Set at $16.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned a $16.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 129.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.07. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 70,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,976,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 667,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 332,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

