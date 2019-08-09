EveryCoin (EVY) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $311,420.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00256473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.01195521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00087489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000469 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

