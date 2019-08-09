Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $641,435.40 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ES stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 90.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

