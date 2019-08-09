Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.34. 40,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,142. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

