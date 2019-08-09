Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Everi by 796.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 295,268 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Everi by 6.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 2,015.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 78,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Everi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,428,000 after buying an additional 195,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

