EverGreenCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $85.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $337,526.00 and $85.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00877754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00223766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,981,232 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

