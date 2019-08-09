E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Receives $57.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETFC stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

