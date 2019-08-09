ETHLend (LEND) Price Tops $0.0045

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One ETHLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, Gate.io and HitBTC. ETHLend has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00257857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.01183897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00088165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BiteBTC, Bibox, Binance, ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.