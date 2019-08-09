Ethersocial (ESN) One Day Volume Tops $521.00

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Ethersocial coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethersocial has a total market cap of $453,397.00 and $521.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethersocial alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00257026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01184569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00087999 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ethersocial Profile

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 71,497,596 coins and its circulating supply is 33,837,623 coins. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation . The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network . Ethersocial’s official website is ethersocial.network

Buying and Selling Ethersocial

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethersocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethersocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.