Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $471.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 752.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 113,063 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 614,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,314.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

