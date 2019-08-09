Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 1.12% of Escalade worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Escalade by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Escalade by 528.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 40.2% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Escalade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020. Escalade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

