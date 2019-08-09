Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SOUTH32 LTD/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year.

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.85. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.