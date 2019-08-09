Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Haemonetics Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

HAE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,726. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,442,547.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total transaction of $410,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,754 shares of company stock worth $10,455,709. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

