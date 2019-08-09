Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Michael Earl Campbell Sells 250 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Earl Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50.

Equinix stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.42. 491,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,944. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $553.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.