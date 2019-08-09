Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,023. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EPZM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $182,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

