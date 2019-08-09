eosDAC Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $30,372.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and Hotbit. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Bibox, DragonEX, ZB.COM and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

