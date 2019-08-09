Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of EPD remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,977. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 50,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

