Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 54.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 93,609 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ensco Rowan were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESV. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 1.4% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 569,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSE ESV remained flat at $$5.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,322,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ensco Rowan PLC has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $991.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ensco Rowan in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

