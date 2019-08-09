Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.78 and last traded at C$35.67, 24,849 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 59,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.50 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

