Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Director Purchases $173,250.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Director Robert V. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,246.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ENR opened at $36.92 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Energizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Energizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Energizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Energizer by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

