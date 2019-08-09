Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $37.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 471,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.