Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

ENBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. 1,237,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,978. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 66.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 181,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $8,336,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

