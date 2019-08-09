Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Earnings Results

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,183. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 181,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

