Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors primarily in the United States. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

EEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.16 to $14.16 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Emerald Expositions Events from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

EEX stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $122,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 269.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.