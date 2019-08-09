Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $53.00. Elektron Technology shares last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 136,835 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.61. The company has a market cap of $99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32.

About Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

