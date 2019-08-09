Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) Insider Robyn Clubb Purchases 2,000 Shares

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) insider Robyn Clubb purchased 2,000 shares of Elders stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.80 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of A$13,600.00 ($9,645.39).
Shares of ELD traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$6.75 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 514,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,934. The company has a market cap of $787.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Elders Ltd has a one year low of A$5.31 ($3.77) and a one year high of A$8.83 ($6.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.67.
