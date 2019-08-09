Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) Insider Robyn Clubb Purchases 2,000 Shares

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) insider Robyn Clubb purchased 2,000 shares of Elders stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.80 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of A$13,600.00 ($9,645.39).

Shares of ELD traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$6.75 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 514,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,934. The company has a market cap of $787.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Elders Ltd has a one year low of A$5.31 ($3.77) and a one year high of A$8.83 ($6.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.67.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

