Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

ESALY stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

