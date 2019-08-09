Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marisa Iasenza acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $72,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

