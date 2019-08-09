EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $317,462.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00143839 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003704 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035286 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

