ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.54.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.95. 449,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,547. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.87%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

