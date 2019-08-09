eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.52.

EBAY stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,803.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $6,205,368.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,098 shares of company stock worth $10,603,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 69.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

