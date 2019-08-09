Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 21.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

