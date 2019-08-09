Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.41. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 103.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

