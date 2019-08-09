Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGIF opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.