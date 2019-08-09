E-QURE (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Trading 14.8% Higher

E-QURE Corp (OTCMKTS:EQUR) shares traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

E-QURE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EQUR)

E-Qure Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp. is based in New York, New York.

