e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 596,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,593. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.00 million, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 5,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock worth $33,640,073 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

