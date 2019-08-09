DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Rational (FRA:RAA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €574.80 ($668.37).

FRA:RAA traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €592.00 ($688.37). 7,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €597.83.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

