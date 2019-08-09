DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXP Enterprises stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,337. The stock has a market cap of $554.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.53. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $49.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

