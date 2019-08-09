DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

NYSE:DXC traded down $16.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. 16,498,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,655. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 6.06%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

