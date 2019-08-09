Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Trading Up 1.4%

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.42 ($1.01) and last traded at A$1.40 ($0.99), approximately 6,253 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.38 ($0.98).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Duxton Water Company Profile (ASX:D2O)

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

