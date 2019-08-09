Dusk Network Market Capitalization Achieves $7.10 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $7.93 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,143,333 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

