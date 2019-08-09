Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dropbox traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 9984878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $98,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

