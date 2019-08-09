DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 268,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 120,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,714,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 592,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.