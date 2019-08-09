Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $41.29 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 64,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 708,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,377,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

