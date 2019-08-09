DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 216 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 23,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,182. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

